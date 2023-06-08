FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the 80s; There is a First Alert for Sunday and Monday for scattered storms.
Thursday’s summary
High - 85°
Normal high - 85°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
We’ll see clearing skies today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as hot today with highs in the mid-80s, instead of the low 90s. Our nice weather will continue through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT for storms Sunday, Monday
A First Alert continues for Sunday and Monday for scattered storms that are expected each day.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.