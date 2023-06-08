FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the 80s; There is a First Alert for Sunday and Monday for scattered storms.

Thursday’s summary

High - 85°

Normal high - 85°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’ll see clearing skies today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as hot today with highs in the mid-80s, instead of the low 90s. Our nice weather will continue through Saturday.

FIRST ALERT for storms Sunday, Monday

A First Alert continues for Sunday and Monday for scattered storms that are expected each day.

