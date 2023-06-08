First Alert Forecast | Sunny start to the weekend; Storms on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dry air moving into north Georgia will allow the temperature to dip into the 50s outside of Atlanta for the next couple of nights. It will not be quite as cool around the city, but it will still be comfortable for early June. Some clouds are possible Friday morning before increasing sunshine and a gorgeous afternoon. Unfortunately, air quality will not be great in the afternoon and early evening. There is a Code Orange which means the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with respiratory issues and small children. The temperature will climb to the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with very dry air - dew points in the 40s.

The temperature dips to the 50s to low 60s again Friday night into early Saturday. The temperature will warm to 85-90 on Saturday afternoon as we keep mostly sunny skies.

There are two First Alerts for downpours/t-storms Sunday into Monday. The best chance of rain on Sunday is in the afternoon/evening, but some storms cannot be ruled out before noon - especially south of I-20. It will be humid day with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s depending on how soon showers/storms arrive.

The risk of rain continues through Sunday night into Monday. It’s possible the risk of rain could diminish by midday Monday, but it’s too early to say for sure. The middle of next week looks seasonably warm, but more scattered storms cannot be ruled out.

