Former Gwinnett Police officer charged in connection with child exploitation case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Gwinnett County Police officer is one of four people arrested in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

Officials say 30-year-old Breonna Jones’s employment with the Gwinnett County Police Department has been terminated following her arrest on May 23.

Chief McClure discovered that Jones had been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She was initially charged with Hindering the Apprehension of another individual. This crime is considered a felony, and Jones was booked into the Butts County Jail.

On May 24, Jones was additionally charged with one count of Child Molestation as a result of the ongoing investigation by the GBI.

The department says following her arrest, the Internal Affairs Unit took possession of Jones’s firearm, badge, patrol car, uniform, ballistic vest, police computer, and all other county-issued police equipment.

She was hired on October 7, 2019, and graduated from the 105th Police Academy on March 18, 2020. She served a military deployment from August 21, 2021, to January 10, 2023, and returned to full-duty status with the police department on January 11, 2023.

The GBI continues to investigate.

