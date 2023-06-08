Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border

FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina, N.D., July 20, 2018. A man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he conspired to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border and through North Dakota. Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, a Mexican national living in Georgia, pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Bismarck Tribune reported. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he conspired to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into and through North Dakota.

Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, 39, a Mexican national living in Georgia, pleaded guilty in federal court in Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

In November, Arzola-Carrillo “partially carried out” the smuggling of seven people who did not have legal permission to cross the border from Canada into the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota. The group included children ages 4 and 9.

Georgia was the intended final destination, but the plan fell apart due to cold and snow, officials said. The group sought help from North Dakota’s Pembina County Sheriff’s Office, which supplied aid and then alerted U.S. Border Patrol.

Co-defendant Ernesto Falcon Jr., also from Georgia, is scheduled for a change-of-plea and sentence hearing in August.

“As this case and others have shown, attempting to smuggle human beings across the northern border is not just illegal and exploitative, it is also a threat to human life,” Mac Schneider, U.S. attorney for North Dakota, said in a statement.

Last month, a Florida man pleaded not guilty to federal charges of human smuggling after four migrants were found dead in January 2022 after a freezing blizzard near the Canadian border. Surviving immigrants identified them as Indian nationals. Federal authorities have said that case may be linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday

Latest News

Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
MARTA adopts $1.6B balanced budget for 2024
Kaila Hull is heartbroken her boyfriend is gone.
Pregnant girlfriend of man killed outside Atlanta club wants justice
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival