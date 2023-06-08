WATCH LIVE: Georgia widow claims police in Colorado failed to respond to husband’s plea for help

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia widow is seeking justice and accountability after her husband was killed in Colorado Springs.

According to text messages obtained by KKTV, Talija Campbell reportedly received a message from her husband, Qualin Campbell just after 2 p.m. on June 2. In the message, Campbell writes “911. Send Please!” The text message includes a location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage.

Talija alleges police did not respond to her 911 call about the hostage situation. He was later found dead from a gunshot to the abdomen.

The couple, who are originally from Newnan, Georgia, had just moved to the area last year. Campbell was a father and graduate of the University of West Georgia.

Talija Campbell’s lawyers claim police reports “fail to mention” that Talija had called 911 nearly an hour before he was found dead.

Campbell is now demanding answers from authorities.

A press conference will be held Thursday at 1 p.m.

