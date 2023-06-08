Juneteenth celebrations and events happening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.

Here is a list of several upcoming events and celebrations taking place across the metro Atlanta area:

Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

WHAT: According to organizers, the “high-spirited celebration of freedom, unity, and equality” will feature live performances, parade floats, vendors, and more from the community.

WHERE: Centennial Olympic Park

WHEN: The esteemed parade will broadcast exclusively on Peachtree TV from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about Juneteenth weekend, visit the official website The esteemed parade will broadcast exclusively on Peachtree TV from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about Juneteenth weekend, visit the official website here

Atlanta NAACP Free Juneteenth Concert Celebration

WHAT: Juneteenth event hosted by the Atlanta NAACP

WHERE: East Point Commons located at 2727 East Point St. in East Point

WHEN: June 17 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: The Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom will include fun, games, live performances, fireworks, food trucks, and more.

WHERE: Southeast Athletic Complex located at 5845 Hillvale Rd. in Stonecrest

WHEN: June 17 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

City of Stonecrest Black Dot Cultural Center Juneteenth Celebration

WHAT: According to organizers, the community is invited to a free, family-friendly Juneteenth Celebration. Attendees can enjoy food, live music, cultural celebration, and fireworks to conclude the evening.

WHERE: Southeast Athletic Complex in Stonecrest

WHEN: June 17 from 4 - 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party

WHAT: Juneteenth jubilee and block party for the community. Attendees can enjoy cultural performances, games, and more.

WHERE: The Ke’nekt Cooperative is located at 1492 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Atlanta

WHEN: June 18 from 5 - 10 p.m.

Juneteenth Walk for Change

WHAT: According to organizers, the 3rd Annual 7 Acts of Change Juneteenth Walk for Change is scheduled. It is a family-friendly event. Attendees can join in person or virtually for the 2.5 K.

WHERE: Druid Hills High School located at 1798 Haygood Drive in Atlanta

WHEN: June 17 from 8 a.m. - Noon

TILA x SG Presents: Juneteenth Block Party

WHAT: A free, family-friendly block party that celebrates music, culture, and the community in Atlanta.

WHERE: 650 North Ave. Suite 102B in Atlanta

WHEN: June 17 from 3-6 p.m.

West Cobb Juneteenth

WHAT: an annual Juneteenth festival that commemorates the effective ending of Slavery in June 1865 in Galveston, TX. This event seeks to celebrate the culture and diversity of the African American experience.

WHERE: Legion Park at Sweetwater Creek located at 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd. in Austell

WHEN: Noon - 7 p.m.

