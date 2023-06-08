Man shot while pumping gas overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was injured after he was shot while pumping gas overnight in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say the shooting happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur. They say a man was pumping gas when someone opened fire on him.

The victim was grazed in the arm by a bullet and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to DeKalb Dispatch.

The scene has since cleared and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

