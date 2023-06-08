Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

MARTA adopts $1.6B balanced budget for 2024

This is the 12th straight year that MARTA has balanced the budget without a fare increase.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA has unveiled a $1.6 billion balanced budget for fiscal year 2024.

This is the 12th straight year that MARTA has balanced the budget without a fare increase.

The budget includes $712.4 million in gross operating funds and $854.5 million for capital programming. Capital programming includes getting new railcars, deep-cleaning every station in the system and giving bus shelters new amenities. It also includes putting money toward projects in the design or construction phases, such as the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit.

The Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit is planned to connect South Downtown and Five Points with the Atlanta BeltLine at Carver. It will take roughly 15 minutes to complete the entire route, stopping at 12 different stations along the way. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and revenue service is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Bus Rapid Transit is also being considered for the Campbellton corridor as an alternative to light rail.

MARTA claims that riders are taking more rides during off-peak hours despite the impact the rise of remote work has had on ridership. A press release said, “The carry-over of reserves, combined with robust sales tax revenue, from which MARTA derives a significant part of its operating budget, puts the Authority in a strong financial position to deliver pre-COVID service levels and make improvements systemwide.”

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said, “As riders return to MARTA, we are committed to providing an experience and service level they can enjoy and rely on.”

MARTA is one of the few metro systems in the United States that receives no state funding.

RELATED STORIES

Plans move forward on Atlanta’s first Bus Rapid Transit Line

MARTA committee recommends Bus Rapid Transit, not light rail, along Campbellton Corridor

Atlanta city council OKs audit into billion-dollar MARTA program

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday

Latest News

FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border
Kaila Hull is heartbroken her boyfriend is gone.
Pregnant girlfriend of man killed outside Atlanta club wants justice
B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews
Restaurant Report Card: The Original Pancake House scores 48; B&W earns 100
Cell phone catches on fire.
Roswell fire officials issue safety warning after cell phone catches fire