Musicians put best note forward for Look Up! Atlanta auditions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Acrobatic violinists, hip-thrusting hip hop and national anthem aficionados were some of the talents on display at the “Look Up! Atlanta” Talent Showcase auditions.

Semi-finalists have auditioned over the past two days to be one of nearly a dozen musicians chosen to perform at Look Up! Atlanta on July 1.

Violinist and Atlanta native Michelle Winters hopes to represent her hometown well.

“I am originally from Atlanta, and I feel like you don’t originally see a lot of people who are born and raised in Atlanta,” she said.

Winters showed off some impressive core strength by bending backward while playing, begging the question: how does she do it?

“That’s a good question,” Winters laughed. “I mean, back in the day, the violin was the OG rock star instrument,” she said. “It still is.”

Musicians had to perform an original song, a song from another artist, and the national anthem.

“In my head, I’m like, ‘Please don’t butcher this. Please don’t butcher this,” singer and dancer RJ Brady said.

Brady nailed the anthem and the dance moves. He said performing at Look Up! Atlanta “would mean the world to me. Right now, I’m on a journey of exploring my talents and going for it. This opportunity would give me a platform.”

A platform for some legendary moves.

“Yes, I can moonwalk, but probably not on this carpet.” Brady said before moonwalking on the carpet.

Musicians won’t find out if they made the cut until later. If the talent is there, others may soon be looking up to them.

