Police: Arrest made in Marietta hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

(WDAM)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition, Marietta police say.

Miguel Bacilio-Marquez has been arrested and accused of hitting a pedestrian on Delk Road late Sunday night.

40-year-old Oscar Sanchez was walking down Delk Road just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when Bacilio-Marquez allegedly hit Sanchez with a 1995 Ford F-150. Bacilio-Marquez allegedly fled the scene.

Bacilio-Marquez has been charged with serious injury by vehicle, hit and run, failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.

Sanchez is in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

