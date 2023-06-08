Police investigation underway on Cavalier Drive in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a very active police investigation underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

Police have a portion of Cavalier Drive blocked off in Decatur. DeKalb Dispatch tells us that this went out as a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. Police have not confirmed what happened at this time.

An Atlanta News First photographer at the scene says he saw two ambulances take off and at least 12 police cruisers on scene.

We’re currently working to confirm new information right now and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

