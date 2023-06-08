Positively Georgia
Police investigation underway on Cavalier Drive in DeKalb County

The scene of a police investigation on the 2700 block of Cavalier Drive in Decatur.
The scene of a police investigation on the 2700 block of Cavalier Drive in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a very active police investigation underway Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

Police have a portion of Cavalier Drive blocked off in Decatur. DeKalb Dispatch tells us that this went out as a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. Police have not confirmed what happened at this time.

An Atlanta News First photographer at the scene says he saw two ambulances take off and at least 12 police cruisers on scene.

We’re currently working to confirm new information right now and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

