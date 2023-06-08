Pregnant girlfriend of man killed outside Atlanta club wants justice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kaila Hull’s worst fear came true early Sunday morning when Lanel Singleton, the love of her life and father of her unborn child, didn’t come home.

“He didn’t deserve to be murdered and his life to be taken from him. The person who did it needs to pay for it with his life and his time,” said Kaila Hull. “I’m angry and I’m allowed to be. You took this man’s life. He’s somebody’s son, he’s somebody’s boyfriend, he was soon to be somebody’s father.”

Hull says Singleton, who was a security guard, was called into work on Saturday night at an event space on Main Street in northwest Atlanta.

Early the next morning, police say there was a ‘dispute’ outside the building where the 27-year-old was shot and killed.

Hull says Singleton loved his job despite its dangers and wanted to provide for their family.

“He would have given you the shirt off of his back. He was just amazing, and he’s gone,” Hull said.

Hull, who is now 10 weeks pregnant, tells Atlanta News First she has a message for the person responsible for her heartbreak.

“Turn yourself in, you’re going to be running for the rest of your life. Turn yourself in, that is the least you can do.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

