Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pregnant girlfriend of man killed outside Atlanta club wants justice

Police say there was a ‘dispute’ outside the building where the 27-year-old was shot and killed.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kaila Hull’s worst fear came true early Sunday morning when Lanel Singleton, the love of her life and father of her unborn child, didn’t come home.

“He didn’t deserve to be murdered and his life to be taken from him. The person who did it needs to pay for it with his life and his time,” said Kaila Hull. “I’m angry and I’m allowed to be. You took this man’s life. He’s somebody’s son, he’s somebody’s boyfriend, he was soon to be somebody’s father.”

Hull says Singleton, who was a security guard, was called into work on Saturday night at an event space on Main Street in northwest Atlanta.

Early the next morning, police say there was a ‘dispute’ outside the building where the 27-year-old was shot and killed.

Hull says Singleton loved his job despite its dangers and wanted to provide for their family.

“He would have given you the shirt off of his back. He was just amazing, and he’s gone,” Hull said.

Hull, who is now 10 weeks pregnant, tells Atlanta News First she has a message for the person responsible for her heartbreak.

“Turn yourself in, you’re going to be running for the rest of your life. Turn yourself in, that is the least you can do.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday

Latest News

FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border
MARTA adopts $1.6B balanced budget for 2024
B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews
Restaurant Report Card: The Original Pancake House scores 48; B&W earns 100
Cell phone catches on fire.
Roswell fire officials issue safety warning after cell phone catches fire