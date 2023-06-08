Positively Georgia
Restaurant Report Card: The Original Pancake House scores 48; B&W earns 100

A health inspector found numerous violations at a popular breakfast spot on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A health inspector found numerous violations at a popular breakfast spot on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

The Original Pancake House failed with 48 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were gnats throughout the main kitchen, spinach, cheese and eggs were at unsafe temperatures and green mold was seen on bread in the cooler.

The manager told Atlanta News First that he got reinspected and improved his score to a 71 and a “C” after making improvements in the kitchen. Still, the follow-up report says a live roach was in the kitchen.

“We’re letting you know that it’s going up and it’s going to continue to go up because we’re doing better service and I just took over this place and we’re going to be fine,” manager Mike Goshay said.

Now for an update. In Fulton County, Zocalo on 10th Street in midtown Atlanta improved with a “B” on a reinspection earning 86 points.

B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews in Historic Norcross received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award. They’ve been in business for seven months now. It used to be an old automotive parts store where they worked on cars and now they’re working on the best burgers in town. They will make you your favorite cocktail at the bar and on a nice day, you can enjoy the rooftop patio.

They have a southwestern salad, grilled chicken with the loaded baked potato and macaroni and cheese, BBQ angus burger with onion rings, Mexican burger with a large jalapeno on top and the curly fries. Boy that’s good!

