Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit coming to 10 Atlanta-area McDonald’s this summer

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit.(KY3)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding time to book a doctor’s appointment with your child’s busy schedule and your own can be a challenge, but McDonald’s is making it a little easier on Thursday at one Atlanta location.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit is coming to 10 select Atlanta-area McDonald’s restaurants this summer. On Thursday, it will be at the McDonald’s at 443 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Organizers say you can get primary care visits as well as back-to-school physicals. They say it is best to register in advance here, but walk-ins are also welcome Thursday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police
Michael David Young
Tax commissioner in north Georgia arrested on drug charges, GBI says
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize

Latest News

Buy your dream home ticket by Friday, June 9, and you'll be in the running to win this 2023...
Time is running out for your chance to win the 2023 Dodge Hornet early bird prize
Michelle Winters displays impressive core strength while playing the violin during Look Up...
Musicians put best note forward for Look Up Atlanta auditions
Juneteenth Parade 2022
Juneteenth celebrations and events happening in metro Atlanta
Pinky Cole
Slutty Vegan adds new item to the menu