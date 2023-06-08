Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit coming to 10 Atlanta-area McDonald’s this summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding time to book a doctor’s appointment with your child’s busy schedule and your own can be a challenge, but McDonald’s is making it a little easier on Thursday at one Atlanta location.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit is coming to 10 select Atlanta-area McDonald’s restaurants this summer. On Thursday, it will be at the McDonald’s at 443 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Organizers say you can get primary care visits as well as back-to-school physicals. They say it is best to register in advance here, but walk-ins are also welcome Thursday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

