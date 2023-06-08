Roswell fire officials issue safety warning after cell phone catches fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell fire officials are issuing a safety warning after a cell phone caught fire from overheating.

“They can generate a lot of heat and ignite a fire,” Chad Miller with Roswell Fire said.

“If you notice a strange odor, if you notice swelling with the battery,” Miller said. “These are all signs the lithium-ion battery is starting to fail and should be replaced immediately.”

Firefighters responded to a senior living facility on Mansell Road Wednesday morning.

The resident had already extinguished the fire by throwing the burning phone in the sink.

According to officials, no one was hurt and there was no other damage.

Miller reminds people to not put electronics on beds or other flammable surfaces.

