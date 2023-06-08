Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Time is running out for your chance to win the 2023 Dodge Hornet early bird prize

Those who buy their ticket before Friday night for the dream home are also in the running to win the Bayou blue 2023 Dodge Hornet
Buy your dream home ticket by Friday, June 9, and you'll be in the running to win this 2023...
Buy your dream home ticket by Friday, June 9, and you'll be in the running to win this 2023 Dodge Hornet early bird prize, courtesy of the Tutton Group.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You still have time to get in on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It’s all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

There’s now less than 48 hours to get yourself in the running for one of the early bird prize favorites – the 2023 Dodge Hornet.

If you buy your ticket before Friday night for the dream home, you are also in the running to win the bayou blue Hornet, courtesy of the Tutton Group, that’s worth $34,000.

After Friday, the car is off the table. So now is the time to get your ticket for the dream home to be in the running for the car, as well as the $10,000 gift certificate from Georgia Furniture Mart, which you’ll still have until July 14 to be in the running for.

Tickets for the chance to win the dream home will be available until they sell out. As of June 1, 10,000 tickets had been sold, meaning only 5,000 tickets were left. So don’t miss out on your chance to win some amazing prizes while benefiting St. Jude.

The dream home, built by The Providence Group in the Millcroft subdivision in Buford, GA, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, top-of-the-line appliances and is worth $650,000.

Reserve your tickets today by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police
Michael David Young
Tax commissioner in north Georgia arrested on drug charges, GBI says
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize

Latest News

Michelle Winters displays impressive core strength while playing the violin during Look Up!...
Musicians put best note forward for Look Up! Atlanta auditions
Juneteenth Parade 2022
Juneteenth celebrations and events happening in metro Atlanta
Pinky Cole
Slutty Vegan adds new item to the menu
R&B singer Syleena Johnson
Singer Syleena Johnson discusses African American music, upcoming tour