Time is running out for your chance to win the 2023 Dodge Hornet early bird prize

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You still have time to get in on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. It’s all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

There’s now less than 48 hours to get yourself in the running for one of the early bird prize favorites – the 2023 Dodge Hornet.

If you buy your ticket before Friday night for the dream home, you are also in the running to win the bayou blue Hornet, courtesy of the Tutton Group, that’s worth $34,000.

After Friday, the car is off the table. So now is the time to get your ticket for the dream home to be in the running for the car, as well as the $10,000 gift certificate from Georgia Furniture Mart, which you’ll still have until July 14 to be in the running for.

Tickets for the chance to win the dream home will be available until they sell out. As of June 1, 10,000 tickets had been sold, meaning only 5,000 tickets were left. So don’t miss out on your chance to win some amazing prizes while benefiting St. Jude.

The dream home, built by The Providence Group in the Millcroft subdivision in Buford, GA, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, top-of-the-line appliances and is worth $650,000.

Reserve your tickets today by clicking here.

