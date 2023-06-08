Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting is under investigation at North Point Mall.
Alpharetta police say two people were shot at the carnival at North Point Mall. Police believe it was an isolated incident and that the suspect is no longer on scene.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.
This is an active investigation.
