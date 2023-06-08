Positively Georgia
Woman shot at in apparent road rage incident along Gwinnett County road

Multiple bullet holes, shell casings found in road rage investigation.
Multiple bullet holes, shell casings found in road rage investigation.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman says she was shot while driving along a busy Gwinnett County road.

Police say it happened on June 1 at around 9:30 p.m. along Stone Mountain Highway.

According to investigators, the woman was driving eastbound near Exit 9 when a vehicle began following her and flashing its headlights. She told police that when she tried to move out of the way, the driver cut her off and began firing shots through the passenger side of the car.

The woman said she tried to get away, but the driver cut back around and proceeded to fire more shots into her side of the vehicle before driving off.

Gwinnett County police responded to the scene and found several bullet holes in the car and shell casings in the surrounding area. The woman’s foot was visibly injured.

She described her assailant’s vehicle as a dark, possibly green passenger car.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, you are urged to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by clicking here. Tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

