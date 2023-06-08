Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

YSL defendant Christian Eppinger severed from case after attorney’s laptop seized

A hearing has been set for June 21, and attorney Eric Johnson said he could be charged as co-conspirator.
Akeiba Koren Stanley is accused of “willfully and intentionally violating her oath.”
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of the defendants in Young Thug’s massive organized crime trial, has been severed from the case after deputies seized his attorney’s laptop last week.

Eppinger’s attorney, Eric Johnson, said the state believes his client used the laptop to communicate with Akeiba Koren Stanley, a Fulton deputy who was arrested last week on charges she had an “inappropriate relationship” with Eppinger. Stanley is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

Johnson told Atlanta News First that a hearing on the matter has been set for June 21, adding he could be charged as a co-conspirator in the matter. As of Thursday, Johnson said he has not been removed as Eppinger’s legal counsel but that remains a possibility.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville is overseeing the RICO trial of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

Stanley allegedly used Instagram and an illegal cellphone to communicate with Eppinger and conspired with his relatives to bring him contraband. She had been a deputy since October 2022.

Eppinger’s severance from the case brings the total number of defendants to eight. Besides Williams, the remaining defendants are Derontae Bebee, aka “Bee” or “B;” Cordarius Dorsey, aka “Polo” or “Juicy;” Marquavius Huey, aka “Qua;” Deamonte Kendrick, aka “Yak Gotti;” Quamarvious Nichols, aka “Qua;” Rodalius Ryan, aka “Lil Rod;” and Shannon Stillwell, aka “Shannon Jackson” or “SB.”

This latest incident is just one of the developments in Young Thug’s massive RICO trial that has taken the case into several bizarre dimensions. Jury selection has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG'S TRIAL

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

This story is developing.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police
Michael David Young
Tax commissioner in north Georgia arrested on drug charges, GBI says
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize

Latest News

The scene of a police investigation on the 2700 block of Cavalier Drive in Decatur.
2 people shot on Cavalier Drive in DeKalb County
The scene of a shooting at the Shell station on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
Man shot while pumping gas overnight in DeKalb County
9-year-old boy shot while playing outside in East Point
Charges pending after 9-year-old boy shot and killed in East Point
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Two injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival, according to police