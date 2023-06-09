1 person shot at apartment complex in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in northeast Atlanta.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex off Briarcliff Road. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

DeKalb police are investigating since the location of the incident falls within their jurisdiction.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

