Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf

Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CNN) - Rangers at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are looking for information on two people seen too close to a bison calf.

The rangers say the men were seen Sunday afternoon approaching and touching the calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats.

They say this is a big deal because approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival.

Human interference can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, which can result rangers having to euthanize the animal.

Fortunately in this case, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd.

Park rangers are investigating this incident, which they consider animal harassment, and the park is asking anyone with information on the two men to contact them.

The park says people should be alert for wildlife and keep a safe distance from them.

A rule of thumb: If your actions cause an animal to change its behavior, then you are too close.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says criminal street gangs are becoming an epidemic in...
Gang Task Force cracking down on gangs in Georgia
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment

Latest News

Kayla Bellman and her partner Jean Arnold
Queer-owned Georgia coffee shop getting ready to open new Grant Park location
Queer-owned Georgia coffee shop getting ready to open new Grant Park location
FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday