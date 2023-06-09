Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

61-year-old man reported missing in DeKalb County

Martins Odetokun
Martins Odetokun(DeKalb Police Department)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a 61-year-old missing person in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Martins Odetokun was last seen on May 21, leaving the 3600 block of Wellhaun Road.

Odetokun is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head. He was wearing a blue shirt and red pants.

If anyone has seen Martins Odetokun or knows of his whereabouts, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sky over Atlanta Friday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says criminal street gangs are becoming an epidemic in...
Gang Task Force cracking down on gangs in Georgia
Kennedy Frederick from his hospital with Maserati, car believed to be involved, in background.
Atlanta father of 3 who tried to stop attempted carjacking paralyzed

Latest News

Trump attending Convention, Kemp opts out
Community reacts to closure of Noah's Ark
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary sued, accused of animal neglect
Caleb Guy is representing Team USA in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany.
Cherokee Co. 20-year-old heading off to Special Olympics World Games
Napoleon Ates & Porshe Wells with the home, where the alleged abuse occurred, in the background.
Clayton Co. man had warrants for previously beating child, court documents show