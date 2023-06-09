61-year-old man reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a 61-year-old missing person in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Martins Odetokun was last seen on May 21, leaving the 3600 block of Wellhaun Road.

Odetokun is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head. He was wearing a blue shirt and red pants.

If anyone has seen Martins Odetokun or knows of his whereabouts, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

