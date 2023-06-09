Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Eats: Top 5 veggie and vegan burgers

Atlanta Eats: Top 5 veggie and vegan burgers
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Veggie Burger Day happened to fall earlier this week, and for years there weren’t many options for those looking for meat alternatives.

Now, there’s a lot of demand and Atlanta stepped up in a big way.

In this week’s Atlanta Eats, Lana Harris and Joey Weiss tell us about five of the top veggie and vegan burger options in the city.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sky over Atlanta Friday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says criminal street gangs are becoming an epidemic in...
Gang Task Force cracking down on gangs in Georgia
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment

Latest News

Kayla Bellman and her partner Jean Arnold
Queer-owned Georgia coffee shop getting ready to open new Grant Park location
Kimberly Henshaw, Nola’s Granddaughter
A complete stranger finishes a project for a Georgia woman
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Unit coming to 10 Atlanta-area McDonald’s this summer
Buy your dream home ticket by Friday, June 9, and you'll be in the running to win this 2023...
Time is running out for your chance to win the 2023 Dodge Hornet early bird prize