Cherokee Co. 20-year-old heading off to Special Olympics World Games

Caleb Guy’s mom, Mollie, says the athlete’s passion sparked two years ago when he and his best friend signed up for a Cherokee County kayaking team.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caleb Guy can always count on his kayaking coach to cheer him on before a big race.

However, come Saturday, the 20-year-old will be on his own. He’s embarking on the trip of a lifetime: representing Team USA in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany.

Guy’s mom, Mollie, says the athlete’s passion sparked two years ago when he and his best friend signed up for a Cherokee County kayaking team.

It was Guy’s first time paddling on his own, but he took to it like a fish to water.

“I’ve always been the type of mom that you try it until you find out you can’t do it and so far we haven’t found any limits,” said Mollie.

So far, Guy has won gold and bronze medals for kayaking.

When the life jacket comes off, Guy loves to sing in his church choir and work at the Canton Chick-fil-A. He’s worked there for the past four years.

Guy will compete in the 200-meter and 500-meter single events.

The Special Olympics World Games run from June 17 to June 25.

