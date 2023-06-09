Clayton Co. man had warrants for previously beating child, court documents show

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County mother and her boyfriend are facing charges related to the beating of the woman’s young child.

Napoleon Ates and Porshe Wells, who have been dating for three years, were booked into the Clayton County Jail this week on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Wells decided to spend the weekend with Ates at a home on Old Rockcut Road in Conley and brought her 6-year-old son and daughter. Ates is said to have used his fist and a belt to beat the boy multiple times over the weekend.

The most severe beating allegedly happened on Sunday when Ates accused the boy of stealing $80 and giving it to the 36-year-old’s roommate.

Police said despite knowing her son was in grave condition, Wells continued her daily routine for two days – that she even got her nails done. It wasn’t until early Tuesday morning, court documents reveal Wells tried reviving her son with a bath.

“This is somebody’s life and when you have children, I understand you still want to be a mom. You still want to have fun. You still want to have a life but at what cost,” said Cortesia Oxford, a neighbor who has two young children. It makes me angry.”

Wells eventually took her son to the hospital. The child suffered a brain bleed, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones, and severe bruising, according to police. As of Friday, he was still listed in critical condition.

Court documents also revealed Ates had warrants out of Forest Park for a January 2023 incident where he is said to have thrown the boy against a vanity, bruising the child’s kidney, and causing other severe injuries. However, he was never arrested. Atlanta News First reached out to the Forest Police Department, asking why Ates was never arrested but did not receive a response.

Ates and Wells are due back in court on June 26.

