Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

A complete stranger finishes a project for a Georgia woman

Some projects take weeks, others take months, and some take 25 years.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some projects take weeks, others take months, and some take 25 years.

“She was working at Belk and they would give her bags of these polyester scraps that she would braid together,” said Kimberly Henshaw, Nola Henshaw’s granddaughter. “I think that that was one of her ways of showing she cared or loved.”

Kimberly Henshaw’s grandmother Nola died when Kimberly was 12 and left behind an unfinished rug. A total stranger in Iowa received the unfinished piece.

“If I had a project someone I was close to wasn’t able to finish. I know how much it would mean to me,” said “finisher” Leilani McDonald.

She thoughtfully took the time to finish the rug while braiding in Kimberly’s son’s baby blanket.

“I estimate that I probably put 60 or 70 hours of work into it,” said Leilani.

Once the rug was finished, it was sent back to Kimberly.

“Four generations touching it. It is sitting in our house, it is displayed, we wanted it out for our family. I plan to tell the story to my son and give it to him when he is older,” said Kimberly.

This is how the Loose Ends Project works. A family is left with a project when a person they love dies, and a stranger somewhere in the world, signs up to be a “finisher” to tie up the loose ends.

Masey Kaplan and Jen Simonic came up with the idea for the Loose Ends Project.

“With so many people fighting each other for all kinds of reasons. It felt like this is a way,” said Masey, “of creating connections between people when there have been so many riffs.”

Fiber arts projects can be submitted, projects that require, sewing, knitting, and cross-stitching. Masey and Jen will look over submissions and try and match the family with a finisher, hopefully, they are close enough for the two to meet in person.

“I marvel at the capacity for love that all these people have for people they don’t even know,” said Jen.

This is how Kimberly and Leilani met, how they matched, how a stranger from Iowa, completed a Georgia woman’s project, decades in the making.

DONATE TO LOOSE ENDS PROJECT

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival

Latest News

A woman works on sitting and standing exercises during a physical therapy session in...
Flexibility, activity important as Georgia’s population ages
Georgia’s film office says industry brought in $4.4 billion dollars over last year
Report finds Georgia has the fastest growing film industry
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border