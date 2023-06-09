Shooting at Alpharetta carnival was ‘accidental,’ warrants issued for juvenile, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting at an Alpharetta carnival is now being investigated as accidental.

The Alpharetta Police Department says warrants were issued Thursday night for the arrest of the juvenile suspect responsible for what is now believed to have been an accidental shooting Wednesday night at the carnival at North Point Mall.

The individual is wanted on several criminal charges, including second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and tampering with evidence.

While the identity of the suspect is being withheld because he is a juvenile, police say the suspect knew the two victims, which is why they consider this to be an isolated incident.

