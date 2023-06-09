Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.
The scene of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Tucker.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb Dispatch, police responded to the crash around 3:12 a.m. at Brockett Road and Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

Police had a portion of Lawrenceville Highway blocked off near the intersection of Brockett Road and Moon Street to investigate. All roads are back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says criminal street gangs are becoming an epidemic in...
Gang Task Force cracking down on gangs in Georgia
Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment

Latest News

An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday afternoon on I-75 in Henry County.
Amazon tractor-trailer catches fire along I-75 in Henry County
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Code Orange Alert issued for Friday in North Georiga
A man ran to get help at a nearby office building after he was shot overnight in northwest...
Man shot in northwest Atlanta, runs to nearby office building for help