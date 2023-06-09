Lawrenceville Hwy back open in Tucker after fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb Dispatch, police responded to the crash around 3:12 a.m. at Brockett Road and Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

Police had a portion of Lawrenceville Highway blocked off near the intersection of Brockett Road and Moon Street to investigate. All roads are back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

