FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta; Sunny, 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert today with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 0%

Air Quality Alert

Metro Atlanta is under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for today. This alert is not related to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, but associated with poor air quality that’s typical for the region this time of year. A code orange means the air quality will be unhealthy for you if you have sensitive lungs.

Air Quality Alert for Friday (Atlanta News First)

Sunny, pleasant through Saturday

Dry and slightly cooler air will make for a pleasant day with sunny skies this afternoon and lower humidity. It will remain sunny on Saturday, but warmer with highs near 90.

FIRST ALERT for storms Sunday, Monday

A storm system will sweep through the southeast U.S. on Sunday and Monday, which will lead to scattered storms both days. Our First Alert remains in effect, so have the umbrella handy.

Forecast map for Sunday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Monday morning (Atlanta News First)

