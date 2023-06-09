Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Flexibility, activity important as Georgia’s population ages

The CDC says fall-related deaths have risen 41% since 2012.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Physical therapist Dr. Taylor Adkins sees patients of all ages come through her doors.

“My oldest patient right now is 90,” she said.

It’s part of a common pattern of clients.

“We’re definitely trending towards an older population,” she added.

It’s no secret that the world is getting older. By 2030, over one-sixth of the population in the U.S. and around the world will be over 60.

With age comes a loss of mobility and strength. Those losses often accelerate after a fall.

“So, for anyone over the age of 65, if you’ve had a fall, the mortality rate within one year is significantly higher,” Adkins said.

The numbers back up the claim. The CDC says fall-related deaths have increased by 41% over the past decade. The culprits are often a lack of strength and balance.

So, how can you stave off decline before or after the fall? The answer lies under your roof.

Adkins recommends four basic exercises: chair squats, object deadlifts, balancing on one leg for at least 10 seconds at a time, and torso rotations.

These simple exercises can provide major benefits when done routinely.

Adkins also recommends getting at least 7,500 steps per day.

“Even if you’re just sitting at home, you can get up, move around, and get to that number of steps by cleaning your house and walking around throughout the day,” she said.

In the end, any exercise that gets you off the couch is good and doesn’t have to involve heavy weights or long runs.

As you age, you can aim for a different kind of gold in your golden years.

“There’s a lot at risk, and we want to ensure we’re keeping people healthy and safe,” Adkins said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival

Latest News

Kimberly Henshaw, Nola’s Granddaughter
A complete stranger finishes a project for a Georgia woman
Georgia’s film office says industry brought in $4.4 billion dollars over last year
Report finds Georgia has the fastest growing film industry
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival
FILE - Traffic backs up at the border crossing from Manitoba, Canada, to the U.S. at Pembina,...
Georgia man gets 18 months in North Dakota for smuggling people across Canada border