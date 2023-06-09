Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett County police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

She is the second teen Parkview High School student to go missing.
Leila Novljakovic
Leila Novljakovic(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Leila Novljakovic was last seen May 16 around 6 a.m. at her home in Lilburn, officer said.

Novljakovic is 15 years old, 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a maroon shirt, black flip-flops and a pink backpack when she was last seen.

According to police, Novljakovic has a heart tattoo with a circle on her left wrist, scarring on her left forearm, and a piercing in her left nostril.

Her last known location was in Atlanta on June 5, according to GPS data captured from her cellphone.

Novljakovic is the second Parkview High School student to go missing in the last month. Ashley Bell was last seen leaving the school May 24 and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sky over Atlanta Friday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
The public sits in on a meeting of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Educators ‘fearful’ of new public education rules in Georgia
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says criminal street gangs are becoming an epidemic in...
Gang Task Force cracking down on gangs in Georgia
Kennedy Frederick from his hospital with Maserati, car believed to be involved, in background.
Atlanta father of 3 who tried to stop attempted carjacking paralyzed

Latest News

Pres. Trump charges unsealed
Police investigation on Northcrest Road in DeKalb County
Person shot multiple times outside Doraville food mart
Atlanta attorney Lynsey Barron on Donald Trump's federal indictment
Donald Trump's federal indictment