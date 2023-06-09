Gwinnett County police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Leila Novljakovic was last seen May 16 around 6 a.m. at her home in Lilburn, officer said.

Novljakovic is 15 years old, 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a maroon shirt, black flip-flops and a pink backpack when she was last seen.

According to police, Novljakovic has a heart tattoo with a circle on her left wrist, scarring on her left forearm, and a piercing in her left nostril.

Her last known location was in Atlanta on June 5, according to GPS data captured from her cellphone.

Novljakovic is the second Parkview High School student to go missing in the last month. Ashley Bell was last seen leaving the school May 24 and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

