‘Look Up Atlanta’ talent show winners announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The largest Metropolitan fireworks show in the country is less than a month away!

Dozens of performers, musicians, and singers auditioned for a chance to perform at the event. Each selected artist will perform live, before a huge crowd on July 1st!

RELATED: Musicians put best note forward for Look Up Atlanta auditions

Georgia World Congress Center organizer and spokesperson Shavannia Williams joined Atlanta News First to announce the show winners:

Lexxi

Lola Lada

Meech Music

Melodie Fort

Michelle

Milyssa Rose

Quezt

RJ Brady

Turquoise Music

Vince Ashton

PeachtreeTV will broadcast these talented artists and more live from Centennial Olympic Park on July 1.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Click here to reserve yours.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.