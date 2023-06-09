Positively Georgia
‘Look Up Atlanta’ talent show winners announced

2023 Look Up Atlanta showcase winners announced
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The largest Metropolitan fireworks show in the country is less than a month away!

Dozens of performers, musicians, and singers auditioned for a chance to perform at the event. Each selected artist will perform live, before a huge crowd on July 1st!

Georgia World Congress Center organizer and spokesperson Shavannia Williams joined Atlanta News First to announce the show winners:

  • Lexxi
  • Lola Lada
  • Meech Music
  • Melodie Fort
  • Michelle
  • Milyssa Rose
  • Quezt
  • RJ Brady
  • Turquoise Music
  • Vince Ashton

PeachtreeTV will broadcast these talented artists and more live from Centennial Olympic Park on July 1.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Click here to reserve yours.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

