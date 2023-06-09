Positively Georgia
Man shot in northwest Atlanta, runs to nearby office building for help

A man ran to get help at a nearby office building after he was shot overnight in northwest...
A man ran to get help at a nearby office building after he was shot overnight in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Security at a business building in northwest Atlanta had to call the police overnight for a person who had been shot.

It happened just after midnight at 1705 Commerce Drive where Meals on Wheels and several other companies have offices.

Atlanta police say a man in his late 20s was shot at an apartment complex down the street and then ran to the building for help.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

