Metro Atlanta doctor accused of groping woman on Delta flight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta doctor has been accused of groping a woman on a flight from Atlanta to Portland, Maine, according to an affidavit obtained by Atlanta News First.

Dr. Jake Cho, of Peachtree City, has been accused of one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft.

Cho is accused of repeatedly touching a woman aboard a March 17 flight. The woman reported that Cho repeatedly touched her thigh and buttocks and made a move for her crotch while the pane encountered turbulence. She says that Cho stopped when she said “excuse me!”

Cho told investigators he was on his way to Maine to propose to his girlfriend. He also told them that his actions were not sexual, but expressed regret for any harm he caused the woman.

Cho voluntarily signed a statement saying in part:

When we got in the air, I began to relax and stretched out my legs. At some point, I touched my left foot against her right foot and maintained the contact until I fell asleep. In addition to maintaining the foot contact, I used the contact to keep myself upright as I have shorter legs. I feel (sic) asleep shortly thereafter. When I woke up I was leanining on my left, facing her. At some point I saw her and reached out and grabbed her right upper thigh with my left hand. I intended to only squeeze her upper right thigh and never intended to touch her crotch. because my glasses were off and it was dark, my hand slipped from her upper thigh to her crotch. As soon as I did this, she instantly exclaimed something loudly which caused me to remove my hand from her leg and sit straight up. I was so embarrassed and did not know what to do so I closed my eyes and tried to go back to sleep fir the rest of the flight.

Cho faces up to two years in jail.

