Metro Atlanta doctor accused of groping woman on Delta flight

FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston...
FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta doctor has been accused of groping a woman on a flight from Atlanta to Portland, Maine, according to an affidavit obtained by Atlanta News First.

Dr. Jake Cho, of Peachtree City, has been accused of one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft.

Cho is accused of repeatedly touching a woman aboard a March 17 flight. The woman reported that Cho repeatedly touched her thigh and buttocks and made a move for her crotch while the pane encountered turbulence. She says that Cho stopped when she said “excuse me!”

Cho told investigators he was on his way to Maine to propose to his girlfriend. He also told them that his actions were not sexual, but expressed regret for any harm he caused the woman.

Cho voluntarily signed a statement saying in part:

Cho faces up to two years in jail.

