New poll: Biden has best chance of winning Georgia if Trump is GOP nominee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll released Friday shows Donald Trump is the only Republican who gives President Joe Biden a chance at winning Georgia in 2024.

The poll, conducted by Cygnal, shows a generic Republican leading Biden by 10 points, 48-38%. Trump, however, is statistically tied with Biden in a hypothetical matchup.

The poll, conducted June 5–7, 2023, among 600 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of ±3.99%. The poll was conducted by Cygnal, an international polling, public opinion and analytics firm, and Hardworking Americans, a federal PAC established by Gov. Brian Kemp after his successful reelection campaign.

“Winning statewide in the Peach State next year as a Republican means following Kemp’s blueprint, not looking in the rearview mirror,” said Cody Hall, the PAC’s executive director. “The road to the White House runs through Georgia, but it hits a dead end if Republicans nominate candidates next year who struggle to win general elections.”

View the poll’s full results here.

The poll comes before Trump’s appearance at the state Republican convention in Columbus on Saturday, and on the heels of Thursday’s stunning announcement the nation’s 45th president is under federal indictment. Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a strong Trump supporter, will speak Friday.

Kemp will not be in attendance, but Lt. Gov. Burt Jones - whom Trump supported in his 2022 bid to win the vacant seat - will be. Jones is widely regarded to be a gubernatorial candidate in 2026 when Kemp, who is two term-limited, steps down.

Kemp continues urging Republican donors, party leaders and voters not to “look in the rearview mirror” as the 2024 presidential election nears, a veiled reference to Trump.

In late April, Kemp, as reported by CNN, told donors at a private GOP retreat in Nashville “Not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen.”

The next day, Kemp appeared on State of the Union with Jake Tapper and pushed back on Tapper’s assertion Georgia is a purple state in the wake of recent Democratic successes.

“Georgia is slightly red state, and the message I gave Saturday was pretty simple: we have to tell people what we’re for, we have to be focused on the future, and we have to win,” Kemp, who was handily re-elected last November, said.

“We cannot get distracted,” Kemp said. “If we get distracted by all of these things like the Democrats want us to do such as investigations, that only helps Joe Biden.”

Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, making him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.

The U.S. Justice Department, according to the Associated Press, is expected to make public an indictment ahead of a historic court appearance next week.

The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if Trump is convicted.

