Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary sued, accused of animal neglect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal sanctuary south of Atlanta is now being sued over alleged neglect.

The lawsuit targets Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County.

A former vet at the facility and the non-profit Outreach for Animals accused the sanctuary of failing to adequately feed, house and care for dozens of animals.

The legal troubles come less than a year after Noah’s Ark was forced to temporarily close because of a bird flu outbreak.

More than 700 birds had to be euthanized.

We’ve reached out to Noah’s Ark for a response to the lawsuit.

