Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary sued, accused of animal neglect
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal sanctuary south of Atlanta is now being sued over alleged neglect.
The lawsuit targets Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County.
A former vet at the facility and the non-profit Outreach for Animals accused the sanctuary of failing to adequately feed, house and care for dozens of animals.
The legal troubles come less than a year after Noah’s Ark was forced to temporarily close because of a bird flu outbreak.
More than 700 birds had to be euthanized.
We’ve reached out to Noah’s Ark for a response to the lawsuit.
