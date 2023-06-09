Non-profit makes paralyzed Marine veteran’s home wheelchair accessible

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Simple tasks took on a new dimension for one Marine veteran after a life-changing injury. A non-profit has stepped in to make his home wheelchair-accessible.

Adam Cherney was injured during Marine boot camp and uses a wheelchair. Mark Wolfe’s non-profit Home Repairs Ministries helped make Cherney’s home more accessible.

“We saw an obstacle in Adam’s life that was really preventing him from having the quality of life that he deserves. We were able to come in and do that work. It was a joy for us. I think it is a joy anytime that we help folks be able to live in their homes whether it is a disabled veteran or an elderly person...it brings joy to our hearts,” said Wolfe.

“It is another stressor off our back. It has allowed us to think about having a daughter whereas before we were scared to even do that because of this issue,” said Cherney.

Now, the Cherneys feel safer in their home. So much so, they feel confident they can maneuver the house with a baby. Cherney and his wife will welcome a little girl into the world this September.

