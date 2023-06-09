Look Up Atlanta
Person shot multiple times outside Doraville food mart

Police investigation on Northcrest Road in DeKalb County
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with multiple gunshot wounds in DeKalb County Friday morning.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Northcrest Road in Doraville outside the La Fiesta Food Mart.

When they got there, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

