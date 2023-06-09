Police looking for 3-year-old who disappeared from Henry County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are asking for your help finding a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from an Ellenwood home.

Cameron Williams was last seen near the 200 block of Deer Run Road wearing a lime green and blue shirt, blue shorts and black socks.

He is 3-feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black short hair, police said.

The toddler may be with 57-year-old David Burrell, who authorities are also looking for. Investigators have not indicated whether there is a relationship between the two.

Burrell is 5 foot 5 inches tall, approximately 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black short hair. Police said he may be wearing a gray shirt and black shorts or gray jogging pants.

Henry County police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Williams and Burrell. The man may be driving a white 2011 Cadillac SRX with Georgia tag number TAU2222.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.