Police looking for 3-year-old who disappeared from Henry County home

Henry County police are looking for Cameron Williams (left) and David Burrell (right)
Henry County police are looking for Cameron Williams (left) and David Burrell (right)(Henry County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are asking for your help finding a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from an Ellenwood home.

Cameron Williams was last seen near the 200 block of Deer Run Road wearing a lime green and blue shirt, blue shorts and black socks.

He is 3-feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black short hair, police said.

The toddler may be with 57-year-old David Burrell, who authorities are also looking for. Investigators have not indicated whether there is a relationship between the two.

Burrell is 5 foot 5 inches tall, approximately 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black short hair. Police said he may be wearing a gray shirt and black shorts or gray jogging pants.

Henry County police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Williams and Burrell. The man may be driving a white 2011 Cadillac SRX with Georgia tag number TAU2222.

