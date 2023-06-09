Queer-owned Georgia coffee shop getting ready to open new Grant Park location

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It might be PRIDE month right now but at one Atlanta coffee shop, it is PRIDE all year-round. The small business is working to create safe spaces for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is more than coffee. It is all about community and connection and rootedness,” said Kayla Bellman, Founder of FiNCA to Filter.

At FiNCA to Filter, pouring a cup of coffee is not a job, it is a statement.

“One of our mantras is, come as you are. We are proudly a queer-owned coffee shop,” said Kayla, “FiNCA to Filter was started during the pandemic, during a time of uncertainty. My partner and I wanted to create a space where we could show up as ourselves,” said Kayla.

FiNCA started with a curiosity about coffee, and it turned into a year on a coffee farm in Guatemala, a blog, and eventually a company.

“We believe that hope is a discipline. If we aren’t seeing what we want to see in the world as far as open and welcoming, kindness and empathy, then we have to create it right where we are,” said Jean Arnold, with FiNCA to Filter.

They have two outpost shops and a truck, and they are getting ready to open a Grant Park location as well.

“This June through October, we have what is called the Queer and Caffeinated Menu!” said Kayla, “We definitely feel like this is something special. We hope when folks walk through the doors, they feel special and welcomed as well.”

