Read the federal indictment of Donald J. Trump

Trump is the first ex-president in U.S. history to face a federal indictment from the government he once oversaw.
By Tim Darnell and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic federal indictment against Donald Trump has been unsealed, with the nation’s 45th president facing multiple charges of mishandling documents at his Mara-a-Lago estate.

Trump is the first ex-president in U.S. history to face a federal indictment from the government he once oversaw. He faces the possibility of prison if convicted.

Read the indictment below:

The 37-count indictment paints a damning portrait of Trump’s treatment of sensitive information, accusing him of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and even enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that we wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored in his estate.

FULL COVERAGE OF DONALD TRUMP'S INDICTMENT ON ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:

  • First president to be impeached in the 21st century
  • First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;
  • First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;
  • First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;
  • First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.
  • First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.
  • First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

