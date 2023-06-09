Read the federal indictment of Donald J. Trump
Trump is the first ex-president in U.S. history to face a federal indictment from the government he once oversaw.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic federal indictment against Donald Trump has been unsealed, with the nation’s 45th president facing multiple charges of mishandling documents at his Mara-a-Lago estate.
Trump is the first ex-president in U.S. history to face a federal indictment from the government he once oversaw. He faces the possibility of prison if convicted.
The 37-count indictment paints a damning portrait of Trump’s treatment of sensitive information, accusing him of willfully defying Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and even enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that we wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored in his estate.
Trump’s indictment adds to his list of firsts in American politics:
- First president to be impeached in the 21st century
- First president to be impeached twice in U.S. history, as well as the first to be acquitted twice;
- First president in the 21st century to be defeated in a re-election bid;
- First Republican president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to be defeated in a re-election bid;
- First modern ex-president to lose a re-election bid and then launch a third bid.
- First ex-president in history to face criminal charges.
- First ex-president in history to face criminal charges while running a White House campaign.
