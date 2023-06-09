Snellville city pool set to reopen with heightened security measures

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Snellville city pool is set to reopen Saturday after a “dispute between patrons.” prompted a sudden closure.

The pool at T.W. Briscoe Park closed Monday after a fight broke out on the pool deck Saturday and spilled over into the parking lot. Officials say that’s when someone fired a gun.

In a previous statement to Atlanta News First, city officials indicated they would “take the week to review protocol and safety procedures in an effort to provide and maintain a safe and family-friendly environment at the pool.”

“It pained us to close it for a week and we know there are a lot of folks in the community that were disappointed. We feel like we’ll re-open with better security measures for folks,” said Snellville Assistant City Manager Matthew Pepper.

Pepper says they’ve increased security and police presence throughout the park and pool area.

Terry Heard has lived in the neighborhood for over two decades.

“Like any concerned resident I was curious to know what happened and very concerned because nothing like that to my undemanding knowledge has never happened before,” Heard said.

Heard says he is pleased the city is making the proper changes,

“Even today I see Snellville police out there and they want people to be out here, doing what people do, having a good time with their family and kids, walking and swimming in the pool,” Heard added.

The T.W. Briscoe Park Pool will re-open at 12 p.m. Saturday.

City officials say the pool will resume its normal operations hours:

Friday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

