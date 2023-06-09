Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop

Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say they seized thousands of rounds of ammunition found hidden inside a vehicle after making a traffic stop.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper assigned to the commercial vehicle enforcement task force team stopped the vehicle over the weekend for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 19.

KOLD reports that during the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and ended up finding 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires that were inside the vehicle.

Troopers said the ammo included about 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.

The ammunition was seized from the vehicle while the situation remains under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Oriel Isles
Georgia veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment
The skies were clear over Atlanta Thursday morning.
Air quality in Georgia: Code Orange Alert issued for Friday
Bathroom inside Decatur Walmart
Decatur Walmart employee recorded women in store restroom, police reports say
Police investigating shooting at North Point Mall
Police search for shooter after two teens injured in shooting at North Point Mall carnival

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
A woman works on sitting and standing exercises during a physical therapy session in...
Flexibility, activity important as Georgia’s population ages
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Sources say former president Donald Trump has been indicted in a federal probe