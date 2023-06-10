15-year anniversary of Tha Carter 3 album and its worldwide impact on music

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – June 10, 2023, marks the 15-year anniversary of New Orleans-born hip-hop icon Lil Wayne’s sixth solo studio album called “Tha Carter 3,” which has had a major impact on millions of people around the world.

Atlanta News First spoke to an Atlanta producer, music executive, and DJ about Lil Wayne’s undeniable impact on music history with 2023 also marking the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop.

For Cortez Bryant, a close friend and former manager who lives in metro Atlanta, Lil Wayne’s drive, dedication, and talent continue to wow him even 30+ years after they first met at a magnet school in New Orleans.

“He used to walk around in the hallways, beating on his chest rapping,” Bryant said. “I was an upperclassman, and I was like who is this young dude? This was around 1993. Rap wasn’t popping off where there were kids rapping. From the first time that I befriended him, he always had that vision and passion. He knew he wanted to be a rapper since he was young. He has that same drive and passion from when we first met.”

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is best known as the undisputed greatest rapper in the world and one of the all-time best musicians of any genre. Not only has he recorded thousands of verses and songs in his illustrious career which spans four decades, but he has also inspired millions of people and his music has impacted them in many ways.

The five-time Grammy-Award winner has released multiple No. 1 albums and has sold more than 20 million records in the United States and more than 100 million records worldwide.

Leading up to the release of Tha Carter 3 in June 2008, Bryant recalls Lil Wayne recording every single day. “Till this day since I’ve known him, he’s always been a studio rat,” he says. “Tha Carter 3 was originally supposed to come out in late 2007, but the original version was leaked which changed everything.

“We put in years of work and when it got leaked, we were devastated. That was the nature of what was going on in the business at that time,” he said. “We were really upset about the leak. Then Wayne said, ‘I’ll make it again.’ We took another four or five months. He probably gave me 60 or 70 songs, and we narrowed it down to 16.”

Tha Carter 3 sold 1.05 million records in the first week of release in June 2008, which was a time when record sales were completely down with the rise of bootlegging, and internet downloads. The album has since sold 9 million copies worldwide and has won multiple awards.

DJ TLewis, who works as Lil Wayne’s tour DJ and works at Hot 107.9 in Atlanta, recounts touring with Lil Wayne all over the world and the monumental impact he has had on music. For the past nine years, DJ T Lewis worked with Lil Wayne, who he calls his big brother and one of his heroes.

DJ TLewis worked with Young Money for the past 15 years, with Lil Twist and Drake earlier in their legendary careers.

DJ TLewis was a sophomore at Jackson State when Tha Carter 3 came out. “I was brought up on Lil Wayne,” the Jackson native said. “I grew up on “500 Degreez,” “Carter 1,” “Tha Carter 2,” and the Squad Up mixtapes. “Tha Carter 3″ made him an icon. It was like if you were already a fan, you became a bigger fan.”

Legendary Atlanta producer Drumma Boy calls the “Lights Out” rapper a “king” in music. Drumma Boy produced a few songs that Lil Wayne rapped on, Money To Blow, and Still Got That Rock which was on Dedication 5.

“Wayne is a beast. For him to introduce Drake and for him to help put Nicki on the map where she needs to be, we’re all grateful for that,” Drumma Boy said. “One word to describe Tha Carter 3 is authentic.”

New Orleans native Chandler Power created the social media page @Liltunechiclassics more than five years ago to give fellow Lil Wayne fans a platform to celebrate his remarkable legacy. “Tha Carter 3 is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever, so I’d say it had a huge impact,” Power said. “It was a blueprint for today’s rappers who experiment with autotune and new flows, and it really shows how hard you have to work to be the best.”

“We put out Tha Carter 3 and it sold a million in the first week during a time when rappers weren’t selling a lot of records and it was huge. That is why Tha Carter 3 was so impactful,” Bryant said. “Not only because of the music, but in the music business, he was doing something that no artist was doing at that time. His philosophy of feeding his fans paid off with that release. Tha Carter 3 was a journey. That was the tipping point for Wayne in his career and that was what trajected him. That won the Grammy’s and led to his first major headlining tour.”

According to 23-year-old Amber who runs the Welovetunechi fan page on Instagram, one word to describe Tha Carter 3 is “legendary.”

Amber, who is from France, says Lil Wayne’s impact is felt worldwide.

“Tha Carter 3 had an impact on hip-hop first of all with Lollipop,” making auto-tune even more of a big thing than it already was before. Also, just the confidence that he had on his album and versatility,” she said. “The cover itself is influential. From the looks, the confidence, the consistency, and the mixtapes, he is easily the most influential rapper of all time. I’ve gained a lot more confidence by listening to him.”

When it comes to impact on hip-hop, DJ TLewis, Bryant, and every Lil Wayne fan or fan group on social media agree Lil Wayne’s impact is undeniable.

“There’s an official unofficial documentary they did call Tha Carter 3 files. I used to always ask Tez to bring it down and he finally brought it to Jackson,” DJ TLewis said. “I saw it, watched it over and over, and studied that documentary. I watched his work ethic. In my nine years of knowing him and working with him, he’s shown so much consistency. He’s never changed, his work ethic has never changed. “When I heard the leaks, I thought it was phenomenal. I thought he did what he intended to do and that was to touch all of us and make us true believers,” said DJ TLewis.

“From 3 Peat to Mr. Carter, to Amilli, Got Money is a fun song, Comfortable, Dr. Carter is a lyrical song, Phone Home, and Let the Beat Build. Tie My Hands with Robin Thicke is one of those songs where you need to just listen and pay attention,” DJ TLewis said.

According to a 31-year-old fan who runs the site Lil Wayne HQ, Lil Wayne’s music has inspired his life in many ways.

“Wayne’s work ethic has been a huge inspiration in my life. Seeing Wayne work so much when he doesn’t need to anymore makes me want to try and get as much work in as I can until I physically cannot do it anymore,” the Manchester, England native said. “I recall when I was in college, I was literally studying all day and then working as a web designer all through the night, as well as on LilWayneHQ. On my one day off from college, I had a 9 to 5 job in Manchester. The only way I was getting through the day at college and work was by listening to Wayne’s music,” said Lil Wayne HQ.

Lil Wayne is one of only four rappers to sell over 1 million records in the first week of release.

In the 15 years since its release, Tha Carter 3 remains the No. 4 highest-selling first-week of sales for hip-hop album all-time behind fellow hip-hop icons Eminem, [Marshall Mather’s LP], and [The Eminem Show] 50 Cent [The Massacre]. Toronto-born icon Drake is the last rapper to sell more than 1 million albums sold in one week in 2016 with his album, “Views.” Eminem, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Drake are the only rappers to ever sell over 1 million records in one week.

Lil Wayne told the story of how his mother Cita told him he couldn’t rap anymore when he was 11 and he was so upset and was battling so much, he shot himself in the chest with his mother’s gun. He recalled his emotional, near-death experience in the song “Let It All Work Out” on Tha Carter 5, where a former off-duty New Orleans police officer named “Uncle Bob” heard the call, rushed over to Lil Wayne’s Hollygrove home and helped save his life.

“Eventually, his Stepfather who was known as “Rabbit” finally convinced his mom that music was in his heart, and she shouldn’t take him away from his inspiration. He has that same drive and passion from when we first met,” said Bryant.

“When he found out that Jay Z didn’t write his raps, and he would rap off the top, Wayne was inspired and said he wanted to do that too. So, the 10,000 bars track was the last time in his life that he wrote music,” said Bryant. “You could just hear the pages rip as he went through his notebook. 10,000 bars turned into Squad Up Mixtapes and that turned into Mixtape Weezy. The Squad Up tapes were different because of the style and things he wanted to try with his voice, he was able to be free with his creativity. So, 10,000 bars was the start of Mixtape Weezy.”

No Ceilings came up when I first thought about the sky is the limit, I told him, ‘If you keep doing this, I don’t see you having any ceilings” in terms of what he can do in the rap game. Sorry 4 the Wait mixtape came from me pushing [Tha Carter 4] album back. I had a great team, my partner G Robison and the Blueprint Group. They helped me build the brand for 15 years.”

Bryant says that releasing so much free music on sites DatPiff.com and Live Mixtapes and watching the sites crash helped them connect with fans all over the world. “It showed me we were on the right track. Everything we were building behind the scenes. Shout-out to our digital strategist Brian Calhoun, for the data it collected in understanding the fans. Fans loved the music enough to make the sites crash, on the business side, I used that to collect data. I understood where the digital wave was going, I wanted access to their database. I wanted to have Wayne fans at my fingertips so I can study them.”

The process of releasing so much music was not viewed as a good idea by some people at Universal Records at one point as Bryant recalls others felt it would oversaturate Lil Wayne.

“One day, I got pulled into a meeting at Universal Records, and they asked him to stop,” Bryant said. “At the time, I was still a young manager. They kept thinking he was going to oversaturate. When I spoke to Wayne, he said, ‘Look Tez tell them to forget that, and if we keep getting music to my fans and give them all this content, I think when we drop the project, they’ll appreciate it more.’ So, all of the mixtapes, the leak, all of the features worked in the exact opposite way of the label thinking he was going to oversaturate.”

Since Lil Wayne released Tha Carter 5 in 2018, he has won The I Am Hip Hop Icon Award at the Bet Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, he has released No Ceilings 3 A Side and B Side with DJ Khaled. In 2020, he released an album called “Funeral” and followed it up in 2021 with a collaboration album project with Rich The Kid called “Trust Fund Babies.”

According to Sam Hall, a 24-year-old Cincinnati native who runs the page Weezydagoatupdates, “how Wayne treats the Carter albums is insane, he sets the bar so high. Impact and legacy are huge, he said. “He taught me to work hard, be consistent, be confident, and just be yourself.”

The Welcome to Tha Carter tour concluded in May and DJ T Lewis says even while on tour, Lil Wayne was working in the studio every chance he got. DJ TLewis said he’s still amazed at how impactful and nostalgic his music is and how it still resonates with fans from all over the world.

“When we were on tour, Wayne would perform his song “Mirror” [off Tha Carter 4], I would look on the fan’s faces filled with emotion performing that song,” DJ TLewis said. “I’ve seen some fans crying because that song helped them. It was therapy for them. We were on tour and there was a medley of songs that touched everyone, from Tha Carter 1 all the way to Tha Carter 5.”

When Lil Wayne was awarded the Dr. Dre Impact award at the Grammy’s in February, he said the award meant a lot because he “doesn’t get honored.” Fans, friends, and collaborators from all over the world make sure that he will always receive his flowers and praise for changing not only music but helping change their lives as well.

