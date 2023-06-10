Look Up Atlanta
22-year-old woman reported missing in Clayton County

Photo of Mya Rivers (Clayton County Police Department)
(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman who has medical issues.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Myah Rivers was last seen on Friday around 7 a.m. and has not returned home.

The person who reported her missing told police Rivers is about 5-foot-3 inches tall, has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt that says “God is Dope” on the front. She was also wearing blue jeans and pink Nike sneakers, police say.

Rivers was diagnosed with Schizophrenia, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Myah Rivers is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department or call 911.

