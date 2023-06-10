Arrest made in Brantley County murder case, police say

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in a November 2022 murder case, Brantley County police say.

Brantley County police say a man was found in a body of water near the 4600 block of Lenoir Avenue Nov. 10, 2022.

A suspect was later identified as 45-year-old Timothy Peeples. Peeples was arrested June 6 following a “detailed and extensive investigation.”

