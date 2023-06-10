Look Up Atlanta
Donald Trump still coming to Georgia GOP convention despite indictment

Georgia’s GOP convention started as news broke of the indictment at the start of the event.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia GOP officials said plans have not changed. They said former President Donald Trump’s team is sticking with his commitment.

Delegates at the state’s GOP convention showed overwhelming support for Trump despite the news of an indictment. This news has strengthened their support for him.

Alton Russell said Trump supporters are more resolved that they want to support him as the Republican presidential nominee

“We had his commitment he will be here. They’ve been attacking Donald Trump since the day he said he was going to run,” said Russell.

BJ Van Gundy has been to dozens of conventions. This year’s convention is the first time a presidential nominee or a former president with speak at the Georgia GOP convention. He believes Donald Trump got thousands of more Georgians to get involved with the party.

“When the indictment happened, he gained supporters you’ve seen the polls, they go up. He will come here. He will blast everything and say what he wants to say and we will get our message better too. He gets energized by this sort of thing. He’s like a boss in a video game, sucking energy from people he defeats,” said Van Gundy.

Jerry Ramsey with Georgia Republican Assembly wrote a letter he plans to give to Trump’s team. He drove from Marrietta to see the former President. He said his pro-business agenda and his plan to fight inflation make him his pick for President.

“I’m not a MAGA nutcase, I’m a hardcore Trump supporter, but he has done nothing in my opinion that is that bad,” said Ramsey.

The convention is not an open event. Thousands of delegates and select guests were approved to be in attendance. Downtown Columbus is packed with people hoping to get a peek at Donald Trump.

