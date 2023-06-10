First Alert Forecast: Hot and Dry Saturday, Storms return Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A 50/50 weekend is on tap as I like to call it where one day looks great, the other quite the opposite.

Today will be the better day of the two with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 80s near 90.

Tomorrow, we have a First Alert in place as storms will become widespread through the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area.

A storm or two could be strong to severe with gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain through the afternoon and evening, but our more organized threat for severe storms comes late in the evening into early Monday morning as a trailing cold front moves through North Georgia.

The Storm Prediction Center has far northwest Georgia in a level 1 of 5 risk for late Sunday then all of the area under a level 1 for Monday morning.

The threats we will be watching for in any severe storms that manage to occur will be damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

A few trailing showers will be possible through the day Monday as the front slowly sinks south and stalls over Central Georgia.

As this front stalls, we will remain unsettled through much of the week, with more widespread rain and storm activity on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Until we get a good handle on the timing and if it will impact your day, we will hold off on a First Alert.

By the end of the week, we could pick up anywhere between 1-4 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible. We will monitor for flash flooding through the week.

Saturday is dry and hot, but a First Alert for Sunday as widespread rain and storms return. (Atlanta News First)

A warm front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon. An isolated storm could be strong to severe. (Atlanta News First)

Cold front pushes in late Sunday into the early morning Monday, continuing the chance for rain and storms. An isolated storm could be severe. (Atlanta News First)

dry today ahead of a mainly unsettled week (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.