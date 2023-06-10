FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sensational Saturday gives way to a stormy Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend starts with great weather on Saturday. It will be relatively cool at sunrise with temperatures ranging from the 40s/50s in the mountains to mid 50 - low 60s in Atlanta and south of I-20. We’ll see a lot of sunshine with temperatures climbing through the 70s into the low 80s by early in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies late in the day. If you have plans Saturday evening, it will stay dry and mild with increasing humidity.

FIRST ALERT for storms Sunday, Monday

The second half of the weekend does not look nearly as nice as Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Sunday. It will not rain the whole day, but the risk of rain exists from before sunrise to after sunset. Consider yourself lucky if you don’t get at least 1-2 downpours on Sunday. The risk of severe weather is low, but any storms can contain torrential rain and a lot of lightning. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s depending on how long the rain holds off in your area. It will be humid and stay that way into Monday.

The First Alert continues on Monday with more scattered rain/storms likely. Highs will only be in the low 80s on Monday, with a lower chance of rain in the late-afternoon and evening. Nice weather returns on Tuesday before another chance of showers/storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

