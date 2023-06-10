ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Free fishing day is underway in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, fishers are allowed to catch a line with or without a fishing license.

In addition, multiple fishing events are scheduled across Georgia, with one at the Long Branch Reservoir in Locust Grove.

According to the Henry County Water Authority, children up to 17 years old were allowed to fish. They will also be provided with lunch and an opportunity

Organizers said the goal is to help get kids outside.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.